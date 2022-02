Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.

Wells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent public snapshot of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s portfolio, as of Sept. 30, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That trounced the performance of the conglomerate’s two biggest bets, Apple Inc. and Bank of America Corp.