SpaceX Satellite Fleet Spurs NASA Warning on Space Station Risk

Elon Musk’s plan to boost the SpaceX satellite fleet by 30,000 could endanger the International Space Station and hamper efforts to watch for potentially catastrophic asteroid strikes, NASA said.

Crowding in the low-Earth orbits the satellites would occupy could impact ground-based systems that warn of possible collisions by interstellar objects. In addition, “the safety of the International Space Station (ISS) and all other NASA assets may be impacted” by the surge in space-based platforms, the agency said in comments filed with the Federal Communications Commission.