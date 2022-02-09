Conservatives Seek Audit of Bank of Canada Bond-Buying Program

The corroded relationship between the Bank of Canada and the main opposition Conservatives took a turn for the worse after a former leader of the party launched an effort to increase parliamentary oversight of the central bank.

Andrew Scheer, who led the Conservatives between 2017 and 2019, introduced a private member’s bill Wednesday that would remove the Bank of Canada’s exemption from scrutiny by the nation’s auditor general. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Saskatchewan lawmaker said the move would allow for “performance audits,” citing the central-bank’s purchasing of government and corporate bonds during the Covid-19 crisis.