Trawler Spilling 100,000 Dead Fish Off France Ignites Outrage

GreenClimate AdaptationTrawler Spilling 100,000 Dead Fish Off France Ignites OutrageFrench minister calls for an investigation into the incidentEnvironmental group's video shows a carpet of blue whitingDead fish off French Atlantic coast.Source: Sea ShepherdByAlexandra Muller+FollowFebruary 5, 2022, 5:03 PM UTCFrench maritime minister Annick Girardin has called for an investigation into the alleged dumping this week of 100,000 dead fish off the country's Atlantic Coast by a Dutch-owned trawler.