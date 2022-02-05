 Skip to content
Green
Climate Adaptation

Trawler Spilling 100,000 Dead Fish Off France Ignites Outrage

  • French minister calls for an investigation into the incident
  • Environmental group’s video shows a carpet of blue whiting
Dead fish off French Atlantic coast.
Dead fish off French Atlantic coast.

Source: Sea Shepherd

Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

French maritime minister Annick Girardin has called for an investigation into the alleged dumping this week of 100,000 dead fish off the country’s Atlantic Coast by a Dutch-owned trawler. 