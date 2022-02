Malaysia is assessing the potential benefits of adopting a digital currency, as part of measures targeted at helping the country’s financial services sector capitalize on the new technologies.

“We are going one step further by experimenting with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) over the next few years,” Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said in an email interview. “There’s no better way to keep pace with something new than to try it ourselves.”