The Texas grid operator expects electricity demand to surge to an all-time high Friday as frigid weather spurs heating needs.

Power consumption on the state grid may peak at more than 75.6 gigawatts between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. It’s a significant increase from projections of about 72 gigawatts a day earlier as weather forecasts turned even colder. A gigawatt is enough to power about 200,000 Texas homes.