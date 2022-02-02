A Credit Risk Gauge Is Edging Higher Even as U.S. Stocks Rise

Debt investors are getting slightly more concerned about North American credit risk, according to a derivatives index, even as better-than-expected earnings boost U.S. stocks for a fourth consecutive day.

The Markit CDX North American Investment Grade Index widened about 0.8 basis point Wednesday to around 59.2 basis points as of 1:20 p.m. in New York and is on course to end a three-day narrowing streak. Meanwhile, the CDX High Yield index price fell about 0.11 cents on the dollar to around 107.17 cents. That weakening came even as the S&P 500 index rose about 0.6%.