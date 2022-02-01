Munis Seen Enduring Another Span of Underperformance Before Fed

The municipal-bond market may extend its underperformance versus Treasuries through February as jittery investors yank money in advance of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest-rate increase next month.

U.S. state and city debt has joined a broad bond-market selloff to start 2022, triggered by elevated inflation and concern over the Fed’s path. Muni yields enter February close to the highest since April 2020, leaving the securities roughly the cheapest relative to Treasuries since late 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.