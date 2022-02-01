E Ink Tries to Build on 365% Rally With Color-Changing BMWs

BMW AG unveiled a color-changing car last month to demonstrate the potential to revolutionize a vehicle’s looks. For the developer of the smart skin, cars are just the start of many things it wants to cover.

Best known as the longtime e-paper provider for Amazon.com Inc.’s Kindle, Taiwan’s E Ink Holdings Inc. is accelerating a push beyond e-readers and other mobile devices. The company envisages art galleries, libraries and transport terminals adopting its skin, or film, as the color palette is expanding beyond black and white.