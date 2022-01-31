 Skip to content
New York Times Buys Wordle in Push to Expand Its Games Business

  • Times pays ‘low-seven figures’ for game by Brooklyn developer
  • Publisher seeks to expand games business to rely less on news
Wordle

Photographer: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images
By

The New York Times acquired Wordle, adding the popular daily word phenomenon to the newspaper company’s expanding portfolio of games and puzzles.

The price wasn’t disclosed, but the Times said it paid in “the low-seven figures.”