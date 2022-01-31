New York Times Buys Wordle in Push to Expand Its Games Business

PursuitsScreentimeNew York Times Buys Wordle in Push to Expand Its Games BusinessTimes pays ‘low-seven figures’ for game by Brooklyn developerPublisher seeks to expand games business to rely less on newsWordlePhotographer: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty ImagesByGerry Smith+FollowJanuary 31, 2022, 10:08 PM UTCThe New York Times acquired Wordle, adding the popular daily word phenomenon to the newspaper company’s expanding portfolio of games and puzzles.The price wasn’t disclosed, but the Times said it paid in “the low-seven figures.”