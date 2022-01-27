Goldman Sachs Says Don’t Look for Its Stablecoin Anytime Soon

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said that, while it’s exploring creating a stablecoin with partners, the introduction of a digital currency -- if any -- remains a ways off.

“We have no immediate intention of creating a Goldman Sachs coin,” spokeswoman Maeve DuVally said Thursday in an email. “We continue to see value working closely with private institutions looking to create a ubiquitous stablecoin that meets legal and regulatory requirements and has transparent governance.” The bank didn’t disclose the names of the firms.