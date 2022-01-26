The Maserati MC20 Is a $212,000 Route to Simple, Uncomplicated Joy

Excessively loud, exceedingly rare, and bursting at the seams with Italian luster, the Maserati MC12 is considered by collectors to be the most desirable car ever produced by the 107-year-old brand. Values surge easily past $2 million for the 50 street versions and 12 racing versions produced for only four months between 2004 and 2005.

The modern version of the MC12 is nothing like that, which is OK by me. The old MC12 is so deafening and ponderous behind the steering wheel that every hour inside it ages you by years. It bakes you inside like a Thermidor and wears you down like a rotary stone.