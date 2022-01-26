 Skip to content
Hong Kong Covid Isolation Could Last to 2024, Euro Chamber Says

  • Reopening unlikely until China has mRNA vaccines: draft report
  • Businesses should expect exodus of foreign staff, chamber says

Hong Kong’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 could keep the Asian financial hub cut off from most of the world until 2024 and fuel a large-scale exodus of international workers and executives, according to a draft report by the European Chamber of Commerce in the city. 

The most likely scenario for Hong Kong’s exit from its isolation is to wait for China to finish developing a powerful messenger RNA vaccine and immunize its 1.4 billion people, the business group said in an internal document seen and verified by Bloomberg.