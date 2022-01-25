One of Biggest-Ever Tech Funds Wins Backing of UAE Royal’s Firm

A United Arab Emirates investment firm linked to an influential member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family has emerged as a backer of one of the largest funds in venture capital history, joining forces with New York-based Alpha Wave to deploy $10 billion from India to the U.S.

Chimera Capital, part of a business empire overseen by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed, said the Alpha Wave Ventures II Fund will target companies that have yet to go public, focusing on a range of assets from financial technology to artificial intelligence and life sciences.