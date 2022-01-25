J&J Consumer Unit Mega-Merger Looks Unlikely, CFO Suggests

The U.S. regulatory and tax environment would make it difficult to pursue a big merger involving Johnson & Johnson’s consumer unit, which the conglomerate is planning to spin off next year, the company’s financial chief said.

The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission have signaled that “bigger is not necessarily better,” Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in an interview. “When you are potentially combining consumer products companies, I think there’d even be more scrutiny here.”