Denmark Removes Last Virus Curbs as Hospitals Manage Omicron

Denmark will remove the last of its virus restrictions after the Nordic country’s hospitals proved able to handle a surge in cases, the Jyllands-Posten newspaper reported, citing people in the government it didn’t identify.

The change is coming as Denmark registers record numbers of daily virus infections as current curbs fail to keep the variant in check. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is due to unveil a plan to end the lockdown on Wednesday at a presentation in Copenhagen, according to the newspaper.