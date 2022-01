Credit Suisse Group AG won a lawsuit against an ex-banker who sought more than 66 million pounds ($89 million) in lost earnings after he was convicted of espionage in Romania.

The Swiss lender didn’t owe or breach its duty of care to Vadim Benyatov, a London court ruled Tuesday. He had argued that Credit Suisse failed to protect him and others from being investigated by Romanian intelligence while working on deals linked to the privatization of the country’s energy sector.