Goldman Sees Risk Fed Will Tighten at Every Meeting From March

  • Economists’ current baseline is four 2022 interest-rate hikes
  • Goldman Sachs says ‘risks are somewhat tilted to the upside’
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they see a risk the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at every policy meeting from March, a more aggressive approach than the Wall Street bank currently anticipates.