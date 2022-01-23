Goldman Sees Risk Fed Will Tighten at Every Meeting From March

MarketsEconomicsGoldman Sees Risk Fed Will Tighten at Every Meeting From MarchEconomists’ current baseline is four 2022 interest-rate hikesGoldman Sachs says ‘risks are somewhat tilted to the upside’BySimon Kennedy+FollowJanuary 23, 2022, 7:16 AM UTCSign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they see a risk the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at every policy meeting from March, a more aggressive approach than the Wall Street bank currently anticipates.