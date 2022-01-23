 Skip to content
Fiscal Windfall Set to Help Sunak Relieve U.K.’s Energy Crunch

  • Official forecasts expected to make room for extra spending
  • Oxford Economics says outlook for borrowing has improved

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has more than enough room to protect households from a sharp rise in energy bills in April and still cut taxes before the next general election, official forecasts are expected to show.