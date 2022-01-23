Fiscal Windfall Set to Help Sunak Relieve U.K.’s Energy Crunch

PoliticsEconomicsFiscal Windfall Set to Help Sunak Relieve U.K.’s Energy CrunchOfficial forecasts expected to make room for extra spendingOxford Economics says outlook for borrowing has improvedByPhilip Aldrick+FollowJanuary 23, 2022, 7:00 AM UTCSign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has more than enough room to protect households from a sharp rise in energy bills in April and still cut taxes before the next general election, official forecasts are expected to show.