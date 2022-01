Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index extended losses after the underlying technology-heavy gauge entered a correction and shares of Netflix Inc. plunged 20% in after-hours trading.

March contracts slid as much as 1.4%, before paring their decline to 0.8% as of 11:20 a.m. in Tokyo, as investors remained nervous over the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve policy. A report Thursday showing a gain in U.S. jobless claims to a three-month high did little to quell those concerns.