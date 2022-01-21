 Skip to content
Hong Kong Locks Down Building and Tests Thousands as Cases Jump

  • A superspreading recycler triggered three days of restrictions
  • Highest case load in nearly a year alarms city’s leaders
Health workers administer Covid-19 test outside a building placed under lockdown at the City Garden housing estate in the North Point district in Hong Kong on Jan. 6.

Photographer: Louise Delmotte/Bloomberg

Health workers administer Covid-19 test outside a building placed under lockdown at the City Garden housing estate in the North Point district in Hong Kong on Jan. 6.

Photographer: Louise Delmotte/Bloomberg
A rising number of Covid infections in Hong Kong, known for its zealous Covid Zero approach, is unnerving the city’s political and health care leaders.

Local cases, while comparatively low, are hitting levels not seen in nearly a year. There are several undetectable chains of transmission. Some infections appear to be coming from unusual sources -- including family pets, a scavenger who recycles items from apartment buildings and glancing contact as masked people walk past each other in the subway -- showing how difficult it will be to keep the highly transmissible strains at bay. 