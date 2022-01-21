Hong Kong Locks Down Building and Tests Thousands as Cases Jump

A rising number of Covid infections in Hong Kong, known for its zealous Covid Zero approach, is unnerving the city’s political and health care leaders.

Local cases, while comparatively low, are hitting levels not seen in nearly a year. There are several undetectable chains of transmission. Some infections appear to be coming from unusual sources -- including family pets, a scavenger who recycles items from apartment buildings and glancing contact as masked people walk past each other in the subway -- showing how difficult it will be to keep the highly transmissible strains at bay.