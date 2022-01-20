EU to Unveil Chips Plan Early Next Month to Fund More Production

The European Union will publish proposed legislation in early February to make the continent a leader in chip production, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced today.

The European Chips Act will further adapt state aid rules “under a set of strict conditions,” the head of the EU’s executive arm said during a virtual address at the World Economic Forum. “This will allow public support -- for the very first time -– for European ‘first of a kind’ production facilities so that benefit all of Europe.”