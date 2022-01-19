U.K. Inflation Surprises With Jump to Highest in 30 Years

MarketsEconomicsU.K. Inflation Surprises With Jump to Highest in 30 YearsFood, drink, hotels and restaurants drive surge in pricesFigures add to pressure on the BOE to raise interest ratesU.K. consumer prices surged 5.4% from a year ago in December.Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/BloombergByAndrew Atkinson and Philip Aldrick+FollowJanuary 19, 2022, 7:08 AM UTCUpdated onJanuary 19, 2022, 7:49 AM UTCFollow us at @BloombergUK for the latest news and analysis.Britain’s inflation rate surged unexpectedly to the highest since 1992, sharpening a squeeze on households and adding to pressure on the government and Bank of England to respond.