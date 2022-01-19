 Skip to content
U.K. Inflation Surprises With Jump to Highest in 30 Years

  • Food, drink, hotels and restaurants drive surge in prices
  • Figures add to pressure on the BOE to raise interest rates
U.K. consumer prices surged 5.4% from a year ago in December.

Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Updated on

Britain’s inflation rate surged unexpectedly to the highest since 1992, sharpening a squeeze on households and adding to pressure on the government and Bank of England to respond.