Gold Demand Seen Resilient as Indians ‘Learn to Live With Virus’

Gold demand in India will be resilient against the latest onslaught of Covid-19 cases as buyers in the second-biggest consumer “learn to live with the virus,” according to the World Gold Council.

While regional governments across the country have imposed some curbs on economic and other activities to contain the latest surge in infections, restrictions have been less stringent. That’s helping gold sales, which are expected to have bounced back in 2021 after having been hammered for almost two years as the coronavirus led to the postponement of many weddings, a key source of demand.