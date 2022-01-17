 Skip to content
Djokovic Arrives in Dubai After Deportation From Australia, With Next Destination Unclear

Novak Djokovic in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 16.

Photographer: James Ross/AAP/AP

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (JON GAMBRELL)
Updated on

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Novak Djokovic arrived early Monday in Dubai after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title.

The Emirates plane carrying Djokovic touched down after a 13 1/2-hour flight from Melbourne, where he had argued in court he should be allowed to stay in the country and compete in the tournament under a medical exemption due to a coronavirus infection last month.