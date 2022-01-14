Turkey Has a Message for Wall Street Doomsayers About Inflation

MarketsEconomicsTurkey Has a Message for Wall Street Doomsayers About InflationFinance minister says consumer inflation will peak in JanuaryMinister’s comments are supportive of current monetary stanceNureddin NebatiPhotographer: Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesByOnur Ant and Firat Kozok+FollowJanuary 14, 2022, 5:00 AM UTCSign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Turkey’s newly appointed finance chief said the country’s inflation will peak months earlier and at a level far lower than predicted by top Wall Street banks.