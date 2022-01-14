BP Tells Houston Employees to Work From Home Amid Covid Surge

BusinessPrognosisBP Tells Houston Employees to Work From Home Amid Covid SurgeOil major responds to rising omicron case numbers in TexasBP says Houston employees should work remotely until FebruaryPhotographer: Simon Dawson/BloombergByKevin Crowley+FollowJanuary 14, 2022, 6:33 PM UTCBP Plc told employees at its largest U.S. office to work from home until next month due to rising omicron cases in Texas. The oil major reopened its sprawling glass-walled campus in west Houston last summer as the first waves of Covid-19 subsided, but its 3,500 employees were asked to return to remote work this week.