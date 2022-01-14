 Skip to content
BP Tells Houston Employees to Work From Home Amid Covid Surge

  • Oil major responds to rising omicron case numbers in Texas
  • BP says Houston employees should work remotely until February
BP Plc Gas Stations As Company Reported A 91% Decline In Profit As Oil Slump Deepens

Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

By

BP Plc told employees at its largest U.S. office to work from home until next month due to rising omicron cases in Texas. 

The oil major reopened its sprawling glass-walled campus in west Houston last summer as the first waves of Covid-19 subsided, but its 3,500 employees were asked to return to remote work this week. 