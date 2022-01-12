Quantum Energy Says Verma to Leave as Shale Investor’s President

Quantum Energy Partners, one of the largest private equity players in the U.S. shale patch, said a senior partner has stepped back after more than a decade at the firm.

Dheeraj Verma, president of Quantum since 2017, has become a senior adviser, giving the 44-year-old more time to re-evaluate his life priorities and spend more time with family, founder and Chief Executive Officer Wil VanLoh said in an interview Wednesday. Verma, who is known as “D,” joined the Houston-based firm in 2008 and was most recently responsible, alongside VanLoh, for leading its investment strategy and capital allocation processes.