Vonovia Fires Up German Debt Market's Year With Benchmark Deal
German real estate giant seeks 500 million-euro Schuldschein
Issue may be increased further depending on investor demand
Vonovia SE is kicking the year off in style for the Schuldschein market with a 500 million-euro ($565 million) deal that’s the largest since mid-2020 based on its size at launch.
Average pricing for Schuldschein, hybrid debt instruments that combine characteristics of loans and bonds, has now fallen close to pre-pandemic levels.