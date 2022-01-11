 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Fixed Income
relates to Japan’s Inflation Expectations Jump to Highest Since 2008
Japan’s Inflation Expectations Jump to Highest Since 2008
relates to Egypt’s World-Beating Bonds Poised for an Influx of Passive Cash
Egypt’s World-Beating Bonds Poised for an Influx of Passive...
relates to Asia Stocks, Futures Seek Direction; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap
Asia Stocks, Futures Seek Direction; Dollar Slips: Markets W...
relates to Singapore Tax Hike Bolsters Case for MAS to Tighten Policy
Singapore Tax Hike Bolsters Case for MAS to Tighten Policy
relates to U.K. Consumption, Fed Policy Tightening, China Pressure: Eco Day
U.K. Consumption, Fed Policy Tightening, China Pressure: Eco...
relates to Four Fed Hikes May Be Just the Start as Traders Boost Rate Bets
Four Fed Hikes May Be Just the Start as Traders Boost Rate B...
relates to Philippine Central Bank Chief Sees No Rate Hike in First Half
Philippine Central Bank Chief Sees No Rate Hike in First Hal...
relates to How to Price in Rent Inflation and Russia Tensions
How to Price in Rent Inflation and Russia Tensions
relates to Wary Global Bond Markets Brace for the Supply Floodgates to Open
Wary Global Bond Markets Brace for the Supply Floodgates to...
relates to Vonovia Fires Up German Debt Market’s Year With Benchmark Deal
Vonovia Fires Up German Debt Market’s Year With Benchmark De...
Markets

Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Offload Most JD.com Shares Since July

By
  • ARK’s stake cut in Chinese online firm follows Tencent moves
  • Wood’s ETFs sell a total of 883,684 ADRs in previous session
Workers place parcels on a conveyor belt at a JD.com sorting center in Beijing, China.

Workers place parcels on a conveyor belt at a JD.com sorting center in Beijing, China.

 Photographer: Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg

Cathie Wood amped up selling of JD.com Inc. shares amid Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s move to pare investment in the tech industry and as a spike in U.S. Treasury yields sparked a rotation out of the expensive sector globally.

ARK Investment Management, Wood’s firm, sold 883,684 American depository receipts of JD.com on Monday to mark its biggest reduction in the company since July, according to ARK’s trading data compiled by Bloomberg. The asset manager has been cutting holdings in the Chinese online retailer since mid-September and now has about 2.4 million shares, a 0.18% stake. 