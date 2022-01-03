 Skip to content
Markets

European Stocks Reach Record High on First Session of the Year

By
Updated on

European equities reached a fresh record high on their first trading session of 2022 amid optimism the global economy will be able to weather the impact of the omicron variant, while a surge in U.S. bond yields capped gains.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index ended 0.5% higher, surpassing the previous record close hit in mid-November, while volumes were thin with U.K. markets closed for a holiday. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of euro-area blue chips gained 0.8%. Stocks trimmed gains in late trading as U.S. bond yields rose on mounting expectations for at least three Federal Reserve rate hikes this year.