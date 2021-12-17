Pinterest Fires Back at Influencer Claiming She Helped Create the Site

Pinterest Inc. says a woman who claims she helped conceive the social media platform waited too long to accuse its founders in a lawsuit of reneging on a promise to compensate her.

The company asked a California state court judge Friday to dismiss the lawsuit filed in September by Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who says she was friends with Ben Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app” that he and co-founder Paul Sciarra would later call Pinterest.