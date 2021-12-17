 Skip to content
Melinda Rogers Wants Peace With Her Brother But Deep Rifts Remain

  • ‘Operating experience is a must’ for wireless company’s CEO
  • Family has a duty to mend fences after battle, director says
Melinda Rogers-Hixon at her home in Toronto.
Melinda Rogers-Hixon wants peace -- within her family and inside the boardroom of Canada’s largest wireless and cable company.

Perched on a sofa inside her home in one of Toronto’s most upscale neighborhoods, the heiress of the Rogers Communications Inc. empire is working hard to project an air of calm diplomacy.