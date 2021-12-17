Melinda Rogers Wants Peace With Her Brother But Deep Rifts Remain

BusinessMelinda Rogers Wants Peace With Her Brother But Deep Rifts Remain‘Operating experience is a must’ for wireless company’s CEOFamily has a duty to mend fences after battle, director saysMelinda Rogers-Hixon at her home in Toronto.Photographer: Della Rollins/BloombergByDerek Decloet+FollowDecember 17, 2021, 11:30 AM ESTMelinda Rogers-Hixon wants peace -- within her family and inside the boardroom of Canada’s largest wireless and cable company.Perched on a sofa inside her home in one of Toronto’s most upscale neighborhoods, the heiress of the Rogers Communications Inc. empire is working hard to project an air of calm diplomacy.