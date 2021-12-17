 Skip to content
Politics

FTC Chair Khan Tells Senators She Plans Tech-Focused Rulemaking

Lina Khan Photographer: Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner/Bloomberg

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan told senators she plans to pursue new rules to toughen data security and privacy practices in the technology industry, as Congress struggles to find a consensus on privacy legislation.

In a letter dated Dec. 14 responding to Democratic senators, Khan said she shared their concern about privacy and security in the digital economy, and she promised the FTC would use “its full suite of tools to protect Americans from unfair or deceptive practices online.” 