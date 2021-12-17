Airbnb and Expedia Start to Share Information on Party House Offenders

Business
Airbnb and Expedia Start to Share Information on Party House OffendersBy
Airbnb Inc. and Expedia Group Inc.’s Vrbo have started sharing information about chronic party houses in a bid to increase user safety across the short-term rental platforms.
The effort, called the Community Integrity Program, is the first of its kind in the industry and was officially launched in the U.S. on Friday after months of discussions between the two companies, who otherwise compete for hosts and guests on their sites.