Politics

U.S. Justices Return Texas Abortion Case to Court That Backed Ban

By
  • Providers sought to send case to trial judge who blocked law
  • Supreme Court issues formal judgment in case ahead of schedule
Demonstrators outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 1.
Demonstrators outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 1. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

The U.S. Supreme Court formally returned a case over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a federal appeals court, rejecting a request by clinics and doctors to send the matter directly to a trial judge who once blocked the law.

The order came six days after a divided Supreme Court left the law in force and let providers press only a narrow part of their challenge.