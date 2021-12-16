U.S. Justices Return Texas Abortion Case to Court That Backed Ban

Politics
U.S. Justices Return Texas Abortion Case to Court That Backed BanBy
-
Providers sought to send case to trial judge who blocked law
-
Supreme Court issues formal judgment in case ahead of schedule
The U.S. Supreme Court formally returned a case over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a federal appeals court, rejecting a request by clinics and doctors to send the matter directly to a trial judge who once blocked the law.
The order came six days after a divided Supreme Court left the law in force and let providers press only a narrow part of their challenge.