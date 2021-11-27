Scandals and China Diplomacy Loom Large in Honduran Election

Hondurans are voting Sunday in presidential elections that may oust the scandal-hit ruling party and end the nation’s alliance with Taiwan.

Xiomara Castro, the wife of a former president deposed in a coup, is leading in polls as she tries to end 12 years of rule by the conservative National Party. She spooked some investors by saying that capitalism hasn’t worked for most Hondurans and calling for a radical overhaul of the nation’s “failed neoliberal model.”