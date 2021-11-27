 Skip to content

Photographer: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images

Philippines Stops South Africa Flights Over Variant Worries

The Philippines has immediately suspended flights from South Africa and six other countries until December 15 over concerns about a new coronavirus variant recently identified in the region. 

Travel restrictions are in effect immediately and also cover Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a statement Friday night. Passengers who have visited any of these countries in the 14 days before their arrival will also be temporarily barred from entry, he said. 