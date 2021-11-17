Air Travel Picking Up in Philippines as Virus Curbs Ease

Air travel in the Philippines is seeing signs of recovery as local restrictions on movement are relaxed, even as the country remain shut off to foreign tourists.

Cebu Air Inc., which has resumed hiring cabin crew, is now flying at nearly 40% of its domestic capacity and targets to hit more than half in December, President Lance Gokongwei said in a mobile-phone message. In September, he told a business forum that the nation’s largest budget carrier was operating at 15% capacity, without elaborating whether it was just for local or total.