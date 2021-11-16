Markets
India Regulator Proposes Tighter Listing Rules Amid IPO Frenzy
Plans to cap 35% of the IPO proceeds for inorganic growth
Most anchor investors will have to be locked in for 90 days
India’s markets regulator proposed to tighten rules on how companies can spend cash raised through initial public offerings and how quickly big investors can exit, a move aimed at protecting smaller shareholders seeking to buy into a flurry of listings by new-age technology firms that is propelling the nation’s equity markets to record highs.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed to limit a maximum 35% of proceeds for acquisitions and unspecified strategic investments, according to a consultation paper published late Tuesday. It also proposed to lock in for longer so-called anchor investors to prevent a quick post-listing exit.