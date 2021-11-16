European Stocks Gain to Record as Risk Appetite Sustains Rally

European stocks advanced to a fresh record as risk appetite remained strong amid a positive earnings season that reinforced investor optimism that growth will continue.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index added 0.2% by the close in London, with retail and consumer products sectors leading the gains. Diageo Plc rose after saying it will emerge from the pandemic with stronger-than-expected growth in the medium term. Vodafone Group Plc climbed after its revenue beat estimates and it raised forecasts. Prosus NV advanced after a trading update.