China’s CAAC Satisfied With Boeing 737 Max Changes, Reuters Says

China’s CAAC Satisfied With Boeing 737 Max Changes, Reuters SaysBy
The Civil Aviation Administration of China has informed airlines that it is satisfied design changes Boeing Co. suggested for its 737 Max jet could address safety issues, Reuters reported, citing a notice from the regulator.
The authorities invited carriers to provide feedback by Nov. 26 on a proposed airworthiness directive for the 737 Max, which outlines specific procedures for pilots to perform in case of problems and lists all the systems that must be functioning before a flight can take place, Reuters said.