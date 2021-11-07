Granholm Flags Energy Forecast as Biden Eyes U.S. Oil Reserve

The Biden administration will be looking at an updated U.S. energy outlook due this week as it weighs options for lowering oil prices, including tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

Granholm’s comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday suggest that the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s report will influence any administration decisions on measures to bring down gasoline prices, which hit the highest level since 2014 last week.