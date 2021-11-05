hodinkee
Watchmaking’s Biggest Awards Saw Some Surprise Winners
Bulgari, Zenith, Louis Vuitton, Piaget, Grand Seiko, and MB&F walk out of the annual Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) as this year's big winners .
Originally published by Logan Baker on Hodinkee.
The annual Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève is often – and very tiringly – referred to as watchmaking's Oscars. And like the Oscars, there's plenty to argue about. This year's show just wrapped up, with all 18 categories decided on and announced, including the grand prize Aiguille d'Or.