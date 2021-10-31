 Skip to content
Politics

Biden Signals Confidence Congress Will Pass His Economic Agenda

By
and
  • President comments on his two signature bills at G-20 summit
  • House Democrats have floated Tuesday for floor votes on both
President Biden speaks during a news conference at the G-20 summit in Rome, Italy, on Oct. 31.
President Biden speaks during a news conference at the G-20 summit in Rome, Italy, on Oct. 31. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

President Joe Biden voiced confidence that U.S. lawmakers will pass his legislative agenda as House Democrats work toward votes on his infrastructure and social-spending bills.

“I believe we will pass my Build Back Better plan and I believe we will pass the infrastructure bill,” Biden said Sunday at a news conference closing out the Group of 20 summit in Rome. “I believe we’ll see by the end of next week at home that is passed.” 