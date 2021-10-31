Biden Signals Confidence Congress Will Pass His Economic Agenda

Politics
Biden Signals Confidence Congress Will Pass His Economic AgendaBy and
President comments on his two signature bills at G-20 summit
House Democrats have floated Tuesday for floor votes on both
President Joe Biden voiced confidence that U.S. lawmakers will pass his legislative agenda as House Democrats work toward votes on his infrastructure and social-spending bills.
“I believe we will pass my Build Back Better plan and I believe we will pass the infrastructure bill,” Biden said Sunday at a news conference closing out the Group of 20 summit in Rome. “I believe we’ll see by the end of next week at home that is passed.”