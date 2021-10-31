 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Japan’s Kishida Defies Forecasts and Keeps Majority in Election
Japan’s Kishida Defies Forecasts and Keeps Majority in Elect...
relates to Biden Signals Confidence Congress Will Pass His Economic Agenda
Biden Signals Confidence Congress Will Pass His Economic Age...
relates to Draghi Wants to Believe in G-20 Climate Gains, Yet They’re Tiny
Draghi Wants to Believe in G-20 Climate Gains, Yet They’re T...
relates to Colorado Lets Hospitals Turn Away Patients as Covid Surges Anew
Colorado Lets Hospitals Turn Away Patients as Covid Surges A...
relates to Biden ‘Reluctant’ to Detail Response If OPEC Won’t Boost Output
Biden ‘Reluctant’ to Detail Response If OPEC Won’t Boost Out...
relates to Erdogan Calls Biden Talks ‘Positive’ on Fighter Jet Tensions
Erdogan Calls Biden Talks ‘Positive’ on Fighter Jet Tensions
relates to Highlights of What Was Agreed to At the G-20 Summit in Rome
Highlights of What Was Agreed to At the G-20 Summit in Rome
relates to NYC Vaccine Rule May Leave Workers Unpaid and Services Unmet
NYC Vaccine Rule May Leave Workers Unpaid and Services Unmet
relates to G-20 Climate Agreement Leaves COP26 Talks Needing a Breakthrough
G-20 Climate Agreement Leaves COP26 Talks Needing a Breakthr...
relates to U.K.’s Johnson Says G-20 Climate Pledges Are Drop in the Ocean
U.K.’s Johnson Says G-20 Climate Pledges Are Drop in the Oce...
Politics

Biden Chides Russia, China for Failing to Pledge More on Climate

By
and
  • G-20 communique on climate disappointed climate activists
  • Biden heads to Glasgow for United Nations climate conference
President Joe Biden addresses a press conference at the G-20 of World Leaders Summit in Rome, Italy, on Oct. 31.
President Joe Biden addresses a press conference at the G-20 of World Leaders Summit in Rome, Italy, on Oct. 31. Photographer: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said he is disappointed that Russia and China declined to make stronger commitments to combat climate change or to send their leaders to key global meetings to address the crisis. 

Biden, asked about the failure of the G-20 nations to issue a stronger commitment on global warming, expressed regret at what the two nations have pledged. 