Biden Chides Russia, China for Failing to Pledge More on Climate

Politics
Biden Chides Russia, China for Failing to Pledge More on ClimateBy and
-
G-20 communique on climate disappointed climate activists
-
Biden heads to Glasgow for United Nations climate conference
President Joe Biden said he is disappointed that Russia and China declined to make stronger commitments to combat climate change or to send their leaders to key global meetings to address the crisis.
Biden, asked about the failure of the G-20 nations to issue a stronger commitment on global warming, expressed regret at what the two nations have pledged.