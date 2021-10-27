JPMorgan Says India Index Inclusion May Lure $25 Billion Inflows

India’s inclusion in JPMorgan’s global emerging-market bond index could prompt $25 billion of inflows from foreign investors, the bank said in a research report.

Actual inclusion will depend on domestic and international developments, Arthur Luk, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist, wrote in a note. Given India’s large weight in the index, the process would likely be staggered over 10 months, similar to China’s inclusion into GBI-EM in 2020, Luk said.