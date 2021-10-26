 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Queen Elizabeth II Holds First Virtual Audience Since Hospital
Queen Elizabeth II Holds First Virtual Audience Since Hospit...
relates to FDA Advisers Meet on Kids Shot; More Africa Doses: Virus Update
FDA Advisers Meet on Kids Shot; More Africa Doses: Virus Upd...
relates to Senator Brown Sees Biden Unveiling ‘Slate’ of Fed Nominations
Senator Brown Sees Biden Unveiling ‘Slate’ of Fed Nomination...
relates to U.K. Bows to Pressure in Sewage Dispute Ahead of Key Climate Talks
U.K. Bows to Pressure in Sewage Dispute Ahead of Key Climate...
relates to Queen Elizabeth II Won’t Attend Cop Climate Summit in Glasgow
Queen Elizabeth II Won’t Attend Cop Climate Summit in Glasgo...
relates to U.S. Weighs More Economic Measures Against Sudan After Coup
U.S. Weighs More Economic Measures Against Sudan After Coup
relates to Romanian Liberals Propose Minority Government to End Crisis
Romanian Liberals Propose Minority Government to End Crisis
relates to U.K. Serious Covid Cases Hit Levels Last Seen in March
U.K. Serious Covid Cases Hit Levels Last Seen in March
relates to Russian Hackers Used Home Networks to Evade Detection
Russian Hackers Used Home Networks to Evade Detection
relates to Climate Change Risks Shrinking African Economies 30% by 2050
Climate Change Risks Shrinking African Economies 30% by 2050
Politics

Manchin Opposes IRS Bank Reporting Plan, Complicating Biden Funding

By
,
, and
  • Key senator says bank data reporting plan is ‘screwed up’
  • Democrats struggle to find revenue raisers for Biden agenda
Joe Manchin
Joe Manchin Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Senator Joe Manchin said he opposes requiring banks to report deposits and withdrawals of some accounts to the Internal Revenue Service to help find tax cheats, complicating Democrats’ efforts to pay for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

“No one should be in anyone’s bank account,” the West Virginia Democrat told reporters Tuesday.