Singapore Home Prices Climb, Defying Virus Restrictions

Singapore home prices rose in the third quarter, showing resilience despite persistent coronavirus restrictions that have disrupted the market.
Private property values climbed 1.1% from the previous quarter, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority data on Friday. That’s higher than the flash estimate of 0.9% and the second quarter’s 0.8% growth.