J&J Loses a Round in Bankruptcy Spat Over Baby Powder Suits

Johnson & Johnson can’t immediately halt lawsuits claiming the company’s talc baby powder hurt tens of thousands of women, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Whitley sided with lawyers for more than 38,000 people who have sued J&J over claims one of the company’s most recognized products caused cancer and other health problems. The ruling, over whether the lawsuits can continue during bankruptcy proceedings, is just the opening move in what is likely to be a long court fight.